Final debutants in Tun Sharifah Rodziah tourney

Normala and Mohd Fuad. Rogayah (second left) and Noor Hartini holding the trophy while Hakimi (left) and Zulkifli look on. The Sarawak women football team for the Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup in a line-up photo with (seated from second left) Sarawak coaching director Wahid Uji, Miri Football Association president Mohd Saif Jubaidi, Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) president Dato Posa Majais, FAS deputy president Col Abdul Wahab Rahim, Sarawak team manager ASP Kushairy Bujang, head coach Hakimi Man and coach Elizabeth Oyau. The team will be going against Kedah in the final to be held at Miri Stadium at 4pm today and members of the public are invited to show their support for the teams. — by Zaheera Johari

MIRI: Football fans here can expect an exciting Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup final as hosts Sarawak will take on Kedah, both are first-time finalists, for the coveted title at Miri Stadium at 4pm today.

According to Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) head of women department Normala Abdul Rashid, both teams have created history this year by advancing to their first ever final after 30 years.

“We expect the stadium to be flooded with spectators and football enthusiasts as this will be historical for Sarawak and Kedah as for the past 30 years of the competition, this is the first time the two teams make it to the final,” she told The Borneo Post when met after a meeting at Parkcity Everly Hotel here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fuad Mohd Sapri of Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) said the final is a tribute to Sarawak as apart from being given the right to host the competition, the state has created a number of records in terms of organisation of the event and the team’s achievement.

“Therefore, I encourage football fans throughout the state to come to Miri Stadium and give their unequivocal support to the competing teams,” he added.

Sarawak head coach Hakimi Man said the final was a delight to the state and would provide great impact to the development of women football in Sarawak.

“In terms of preparation for the final, we are mentally and physically prepared.

“Although playing at home ground does give us pressure but we will consider it as an advantage and motivation for us to excel against Kedah.

“It is hoped that through this competition, and after the final, we will be able to wholly strengthen our women team,” he said.

Hakimi also revealed that players would receive a special incentives if they won the Cup.

“The FAS promises us a special bonus as a motivation for the players to be more competitive and give their best in the final,” he added.

Among the guests expected at the final today are Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and Women FAM executive committee members including Datuk Suraya Yaacob.

Also present at the press conference were Sarawak captain Rogayah Ali, her Kedah counterpart Noor Hartini Jasni and Kedah head coach Zulkifli Jaafar.

The national inter-state women football tournament is organised by FAM and the 30th edition is the first to be hosted outside Peninsular Malaysia.