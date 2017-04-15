Joint venture agreements ‘lopsided’ – SUCCC

KOTA KINABALU: The agriculture and reforestation joint venture (JV) agreements signed between Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce (SUCCC) and Veetar Kinabalu Plantations Sdn Bhd are clearly lopsided, said SUCCC secretary general Datuk Ling Tiong Chai.

He said the JV agreements signed were unfair to SUCCC’s interests, but the association would have a hard time winning if the case was brought to court due to the provisions in the agreements.

Ling said this yesterday upon his return from Kuala Lumpur after SUCCC delegation met with Veetar Kinabalu Plantations’ person-in-charge Datuk Lim Kim Yeow.

He said SUCCC, Sabah Bumiputra Chamber of Commerce (SBCC) and Kadazandusun Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) had signed the agreements with Veetar Kinabalu Plantations to develop an agriculture land and forest management unit (FMU) allocated by the State Government.

However, he said the JV projects have caused much dispute within SUCCC as the association opined that its interest in the projects had been compromised.

On March 22 this year, Ling said the SUCCC executive and supervisory committee members have decided to form a six-member delegation led by the president Datuk Seri Panglima Gan Sau Wah to negotiate better deals from Lim in Kuala Lumpur.

But two of the delegation members, namely SUCCC deputy president Lo Su Fui and Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui declined to attend the meeting, and insisted that SUCCC should hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to discuss about the JV projects before re-negotiating the terms with Lim.

Anyway, Ling said Lim had warmly welcomed the SUCCC delegation and both parties have discussed in depth about issues pertaining to the JV projects.

In fact, Ling said Veetar had proposed a ‘brand new offer’ to SUCCC.

“Gan will brief the executive and supervisory committee members on the meeting with Veetar Kinabalu Plantations and its offer to SUCCC in the coming meeting on April 19.

“Everyone can decide whether to accept the offer then.”

If the offer was rejected, the executive and supervisory committee could discuss the next course of action, he said.

On another note, Ling was perplexed as to why SUCCC had signed two agreements with Veetar Kinabalu Plantations on the JV projects in 1997 and 1998 respectively.

Both the agreements have the same content but the signatories representing SUCCC were different individuals, he said.

At the same time, Ling said SUCCC would have a hard time winning if the association decided to bring Veetar Kinabalu Plantations to court over the agreements which the association has signed.

“Taking the case into court will incur high legal fees. If we lose, SUCCC will have to bear the massive legal and court fees.

“Does the association have such financial capability to take such high risks?”

If Lo and Lui were confident about seeking legal action, Ling said Tawau Chinese Chamber of Commerce and KKCCCI could initiate the legal proceedings against Veetar Kinabalu Plantations instead.

“If they win the case, both Tawau and Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chambers can take half of the interests while the remaining half go back to SUCCC,” he said.

He added that both Tawau and Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chambers of Commerce were among the 23 member chambers of SUCCC, and therefore have the right to bring the case to court.

Asked about Tawau, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Keningau chambers’ joint petition to hold an EGM to discuss the JV projects recently, Ling said Gan would study the request.

He believed that Gan would decide on the proper course of action if the request did not violate SUCCC Constitution.

Also present was SUCCC chief executive secretary Chu Ka Whye.