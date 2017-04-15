Kaamatan Carnival in Tambunan April 25-30

TAMBUNAN: The Kaamatan Carnival will be held from April 25-30 at Pisompuruan Square here in conjunction with the launch of the State-level Kaamatan Festival.

District Officer Thomas Logijin on Wednesday said the carnival was decided and agreed upon by all the coordinating committee members during a meeting held at the District Office recently.

“The carnival activities will begin on April 25 with the Traditional Food and Cookery Festival and Sepakat Negaraku 1Malaysia Community Program in the evening.

“On April 26 is the Traditional Sports and Piboian Moboros do KadazanDusun competition followed by the tug of war, Sugandoi final competition and Huminodunn night on April 27,” he said.

Thomas, who is also co-chairman of the coordinating committee of the launching of the State-level Kaamatan Festival, said the Tambunan Volleyball final competition and Tambunan sepak takraw final competition will be held on April 28.

He said on April 29 there would be Sumazau and gong beating competitions and Kaamatan Theater performance and on April 30 is the Tambunan Kaamatan Charity Run 2017 event.

Thomas said the launching ceremony on May 1 would witness a variety of events, including exhibition of agricultural products and sale of crafts, exhibition of Tambunan district old pictures, tourism fair, Unduk Ngadau competition, cultural, choir, somporing and singing performances.