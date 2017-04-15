Man with RM2,000 cannabis arrested

KOTA KINABALU: Police detained a local man for possessing nine packets of cannabis worth RM2,000 at a parking lot in Damai, Luyang here on Thursday.

Acting city police chief Superintendent George Abdul Rakman said the arrest was made following a police tip-off about a drug activity taking place in the area around 2.45pm.

“Police spotted a man inside a car, acting suspiciously.

“As police approached the man, he tried to run away prompting police to give chase and apprehend him at the scene.

“Investigation on the suspect found a plastic packet of dried leaces believed to be cannabis.

“The suspect then led police to his home in Luyang and found nine additional packets of dried leaves believed to be cannabis,” said George yesterday.

He said the total drugs weighing around 105.9 grams had a market price at RM2,000.

Police are still investigating if the 24-year-old suspect is part of a drug syndicate and has been remanded for further investigation.

The suspect’s urine also came back positive for drug abuse, said George.

The case will be investigated under Section 39A (1) and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.