Man’s attempt to rescue brother ends in tragedy

The fire at its height, trapping two brothers inside. One of the bodies recovered from the house at Kampung Melusok.

LAWAS: An attempt by a man to save his older brother from a burning house here ended in tragedy early yesterday.

It is said that Teo Yun Tiong, 57, and his nephew were sleeping at a house in Kampung Melusok where fire broke out around 2am at the semi-concrete unit adjacent to them.

Yun Tiong’s elder brother Yin Hee, 58, was sleeping inside a room on the upper level of the burning house.

Upon seeing the raging flames, Yun Tiong and his nephew attempted to enter inside and rescue Yin Hee, but were held back by thick smoke and scorching heat.

However, Yun Tiong rushed inside to save his brother – only to be trapped inside the burning house.

According to Lawas Fire and Rescue Department chief Zaki Husin, it is believed that Yun Tiong might have panicked

upon finding that the door downstairs was locked, in addition to being enveloped in such intense heat and suffocating smoke.

A team of six firefighters rushed to the scene – about 2.5km from the Lawas station – following a distress call received at 2.19am.

Upon arrival, they were informed by the villagers that there were two people trapped inside the building.

The firefighters brought the situation under control about 3am – the operation ended at 4.30am.

The cause of the fire, which had razed down 70 per cent of the house, is still under investigation.

According to Lawas police chief DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, the remains of the brothers were recovered on the ground floor.

The bodies were later sent to the mortuary at Trusan Clinic.

The next-of-kin had lodged a police report on the incident.