Privatising Putatan rubbish disposal can lead to fees hike – rep

KOTA KINABALU: Moyog assemblyman Terrence Siambun is against the privatisation of the garbage collection works and road lights management in the Putatan district.

In a statement issued yesterday, Terrence said there was no guarantee that privatisation of the garbage collection works and road lights management in the district would result in better services.

Hence, he urged the government to consider carefully its plan to privatise the garbage collection management system and road lights management in the district.

He claimed that the government was taking an easy route to resolve the issue of uncontrolled garbage problem and malfunctioned road lights in Putatan.

He also reminded the government that the privatisation of both the services in Putatan would surely lead to the hike in fees and rates imposed on the constituents in the district.

“The proposal will receive different reactions from taxpayers in the district,” he said.

Terence, who is Warisan Sabah treasurer, opined that the scope of privatisation in Sabah should be confined to technical works that require the advice of professionals and specialists and those that require large funding.

He urged the government to provide justification to privatise the garbage collection and road lights management in Putatan and asked if the Putatan District Office was incapable of handling the issue.