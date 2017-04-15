Sasa calling for entries to its arm-wrestling tournament

KUCHING: Sarawak Armsport Association (Sasa) is calling for entries for its May 5-6 Premier 101 Community Club Charity Arm-wrestling Tournament 2017.

Sasa deputy president Stephen Kee yesterday also urged those who have registered to take a strength test before competing in the tournament for safety reason.

They can contact him at 0111-8999888 to make the arrangement at Premier 101 gym.

Kee added that the registration for all the eight categories of the competition is still open.

On April 5, Sasa has invited Minister of Youth and Sports and Solidarity Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong to be guest-of-honour at the opening ceremony of the tournament.

Kee said the organisers have increased the prizes for this year compared to last year due to the good response to the tournament.

Last year there were only three categories contested, he pointed out.

Arm wrestlers from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and other foreigm countries have expressed their interest to take part this year, he added.

Entrance fee is RM30. All participants will receive a free tournament T-shirt and coupon worth RM10 each to qualify for lucky draws.

On April 12, Sasa received more support when Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian accepted their offer to become honorary advisor.

“YB Datuk Dr Sim has confirmed his attendance to the Premier 101 Community Club Charity Armwrestling Competition 2.0 (second series) 2017 which will be held on May 5 and 6,” said Kee.

Apart from Kee, those who paid courtesy call on Dr Sim at his office here on April 12 were Sasa advisor Dato Sri Teng Chi Lik and president Matthew Barin.