SIC launches ‘F1NALE’ for last Malaysia Grand Prix

KUALA LUMPUR: Sepang International Circuit (SIC) has launched ‘F1NALE’, its latest campaign for the final year of the Petronas Malaysia Formula One (F1) Grand Prix.

The Malaysia F1 Grand Prix finale will be held from Sept 29 to Oct 1 and would feature exciting activities and products to celebrate 19 years of F1 in Malaysia including the unmissable ticket prices.

“As the chequered flag comes down, rather than mourn the exit of this prestigious international race, SIC and Petronas plan to make this year an exciting and historic one for all.

“The F1 event has been a success and has been instrumental in the development not just of Sepang Circuit, but also the Malaysian motorsports industry and the sports tourism sector.

“The impact of the races has been felt and will continue to be felt in the years to come as it has placed Malaysia prominently on the global map,” said SIC chairman Tan Sri Azman Yahya in a statement here, today.

Meanwhile, Group Strategic Communications Petronas Senior General Manager, Zahariah Abdul Rahman said Petronas has grown over the years by partnering with various F1 teams, currently with triple world champions Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport.

“Petronas is honoured to be hosting the Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix and a rewarding partnership with SIC. On behalf of Petronas, I wish SIC the best in chartering your next move and in ushering new milestones for our beloved country,” she said.

The Malaysia Grand Prix which was first held in 1999, is part of SIC’s history as the circuit in Sepang was specifically built to enable Malaysia to host the world’s premier four-wheel championship.

Along with title sponsor Petronas, SIC has also gone above just hosting races at a circuit.

It has helped nurture young local talents as can be seen with the introduction of Jazeman Jaafar in GT racing and Nabil Jeffri in GP2 Series.

For ‘F1NALE’, the fans will have one last opportunity to meet their favourite F1 drivers with the driver’s engagement activities including a special fan forum in the city before race weekend.

There will be also three roadshows beginning with five days at KLCC from April 12 to 16. The other two will be in Penang and Johor Bahru in August and September respectively.

In line with making the race more accessible, SIC has outdone itself by launching the F1NALE where tickets are at its lowest. Tickets for the three days are between RM 58.68 (Hillstand K2) and RM 613.68 (Main Grandstand).

For Malaysian citizens, the news keeps getting better as tickets for the Main Grandstand are priced at RM 336.18 while tickets for the F1 Grandstand and K1 Grandstand are priced at RM 169.68 and RM 225.18 respectively.

There are also the Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull Racing Team Tribune packages that come with numbered seating priced at RM 1,335.18 and ticket holders will receive special team merchandise and seated at a designated zone.

Fans can get their tickets now online at SIC’s website or walk in to the Customer Service Centre at SIC or call SIC’s ticket hotline at 03-8778 2222. – Bernama