SK Abang Ali, SMK Bukit Assek triumphed at silat competition

SIBU: SK Abang Ali silat exponents made their school proud when they were adjudged as the overall champions in the primary school category of the Sibu Divisional Level Seni Silat for Primary and Secondary Schools 2017 held at the school’s hall on Thursday.

SK Abang Ali won two gold and two bronze medals to clinch the title. Meanwhile, SMK Bukit Assek bagged four gold, four silver and one bronze medals to win the secondary school category.

A total of 162 exponents from four primary and 11 secondary schools took part in the two-day event. It was jointly organised by SK Abang Ali and SMK Bukit Lima. The prize presentation ceremony was officiated by Kong Chiong Hui of the Sibu District Education Office, who represented Sibu District Education Officer Wong Chong Kung.

Also present was SK Abang Ali headmaster Hamdi Najdi.