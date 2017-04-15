Skipper detained for bringing in fish without permits

SEMPORNA: A marine police team detained a 53-year-old Bajau Laut skipper for bringing in 500 kilograms of fishes from Indonesia without any valid documents, on Thursday.

Sabah Region Four marine police acting commander Supt. Norzaid Mohammad Said said a marine patrol boat on a special task at Tampi-Tampi waters stopped and checked a boat skippered by the suspect from Kg Bangau-Bangau at about 7.30am.

A check on the boat revealed about 500 kgs of fishes kept in fish boxes and the suspect admitted he brought the fish from Indonesia to Malaysia without any documents.

He said the suspect was detained and the fishes seized as it is an offence under the Fishery Act to bring in fish without valid permits.

At the same time a 19-year-old crewman from Kalimantan Timur, Indonesia was also detained under the Immigration Act after he was found without any identification documents.