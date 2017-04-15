State govt mulls electric trains for public transport

KUCHING: Sarawak is exploring the feasibility of using electric trains for public transport in the state, Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said yesterday after visiting the UK Office of Low Emission Vehicles in London.

Abang Johari, who is on a weeklong study visit there since last Sunday had earlier visited the Nissan Leaf plant in Sunderland which produces zero emission electric cars.

The chief minister said the possible introduction of electric trains in the state is part of the plan to implement a host of strategic projects in the state which he announced during the recent launch of the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS).

The chief minister had recently announced the possibility of linkage of Serian, Kota Samarahan and Kuching with Light Rail Transit (LRT) powered by electricity during the recent launch of Pesta Birumuh in Serian.

Abang Johari in his opening address during the briefing at the UK Office of Low Emission Vehicles said his visit was to gain insight into how electricity driven low or zero emission vehicles were introduced in the UK and the technology and infrastructure involved.

Officials at the plant said they were happy to know of Sarawak’s interest in low emission vehicles and expressed willingness to assist.

In a separate event the previous night, Abang Johari and his wife Datin Amar Dato Juma’ani Tun Datuk Tuanku Bujang, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani and his wife Puan Sri Datin Amar Saptuyah Suib

were guests at the Duke of Edinburgh’s Emerging Leaders Dialogue dinner hosted by Her Royal Highness, the Princess Royal, Princess Anne at St. James Palace, London.

Other guests from Sarawak at the royal dinner were Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapa’ee and Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

Emerging Leaders’ Dialogues Asia (ELDA) was held in Malaysia from Oct 20 to Nov 1 last year, under the patronage of Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne.

The objective of this initiative is to help identify, encourage and build leadership competencies from both emerging and developed economies.