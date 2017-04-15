Three friends reported missing while fishing

KOTA KINABALU: Three friends were reported missing while fishing near Pulau Mengalum since Thursday.

Mohd Wapie Bin Said, 34, Amsiran Bin Mijan, 55, and Malik Bin Awang, 40, were reported missing while fishing somewhere near Pulau Sepanggar, Pulau Gaya and Pulau Mengalum.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sabah and Labuan director First Admiral Mohd Zubil Mat Som, the three men had not returned home since leaving the Kampung Likas jetty around 7am on April 13.

“They were expected to return home around 9pm the same day but when they failed to return, family members immediately lodged a police report.

“We immediately deployed our assets around midnight upon receiving information from the police,” he said yesterday.

Zubil said the search and rescue operation for the three men were concentrated around Pulau Sepanggar, Pulau Gaya and Pulau Mengalum.

As at press time yesterday, none of the men were found and SAR will continue today.