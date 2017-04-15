Training program for safer working environment

KOTA KINABALU: With intent to promote a safer working environment, Relevant Strategic Resources Sdn Bhd developed a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) first aid and fire safety training programme to impart basic practical first aid and fire safety knowledge on industry players.

The training programme, which is planned for July 11, will feature Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF)-certified trainers Dr Joseph Lee and Ir Dr Jacob Yan, who will conduct two modules, namely CPR and First Aid at the Workplace, and Fire Safety at the Workplace.

The modules, which fulfil the stipulated needs under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 and the Factory and Machinery Act 1967, are meant to equip employees with skills to identify medical emergencies to be able to take first aid measures in order to prevent further damage.

“Participants will be exposed to both hands-on knowledge and a technical understanding of workplace safety and precautionary measures with the progamme’s combination of the two modules.

“Accidents or emergency situations can cost lives and it can happen anywhere at any time. While prevention is of course the best option, even the best preventive efforts sometimes fail.

“That’s why it’s so important to always be prepared for such eventualities,” said Dr Joseph, adding that proper initial handling of accident victims would contribute significantly to the final outcome, often determining if a life could be saved.

Dr Jacob added that employees needed to possess basic knowledge on fires in the event that one might take place, and urged them not to simply depend on the fire and rescue department.

“The most crucial thing is to know how to put out a fire when it is still small, because the whole point is to prevent it from spreading and causing more damage.

“Employees should know the basics of fire characteristics in order to prevent disasters at the workplace,” he said.

Participation fees are priced at RM850 per person, with an early bird deal of RM790 aside from discounts for groups of more than eight persons.

For every attending programme participant, RM100 from the fees will be donated to the Sabah Social Welfare Department.

Sabah-based factory workers are highly encouraged to participate, while other target groups include workplace first aiders, human resource managers and personnel, safety and security managers and personnel, construction site workers and tourism industry personnel.

The programme is tailored ideally for a group of no more than 30 persons in order for more interaction and focus.

Those interested in participating can contact Relevant Strategic Resources at 088-713184 or email relevant@fastmail.com.

More information can be obtained at sabahtraning.info.