Weaker quarter for Heineken Malaysia within expectations

KUCHING: Heineken Malaysian Bhd’s (Heineken) weaker first quarter of 2017 (1Q17) results showcasing a net profit of RM49.0 million and meeting only 17 per cent of consensus full-year estimates are still within expectations.

The research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) explained that, the lower results were due to anticipated seasonal weakness following forward buying during the Chinese New Year period, and had already been priced into consensus forecasts.

Year over year (y-o-y) however, the net profit witnessed a four per cent drop while operating profits declined by eight per cent. Weaker sales and a soft consumer sentiment were attributed to these decreases as spending lowered in the current quarter.

Heineken was able to offset some of these headwinds with its efforts to streamline operation processes which resulted in an increase of 16.3 per cent in its operating margins.

This coupled with lower effective taxes of 24.1 per cent from 27.6 per cent, enabled the group to be able to keep within consensus expectations, albeit at a lower decrease in performance y-o-y.

Despite an expected sluggish sales growth on the back of unfavourable consumer sentiment and adverse macroeconomic conditions, the research arm is still optimistic on the group’s future outlook due to their continuous efforts in keeping their margins healthy through implementation of initiatives aimed towards improving cost and operational processes.

“The margin expansions from the new efficiencies are likely to make up for this and drive future earnings.”

In particular, their initiative in improving their product mix is seen as a catalyst for stable and strong performance moving forward.

“With new non-beer and stout products entering the market, we are hopeful that it will further enhance the group’s leading position in the market.

“The new products could also mitigate the impact of weak consumer sentiment as it exposes the group to a wider audience for a larger volume outreach,” said the research arm.

Looking forward, the research arm will still be tweaking their FY17-18E estimates for the group in light of their released audited financial statements for the 1Q17 period.

“We lowered our FY17-18E estimates by 4.5 and 0.2 per cent respectively while making minor adjustments to our estimated cost exposures such as excise duties and Heineken’s marketing costs,” said the research arm.

Kenanga Research maintains its ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock with a target price of RM21.38 per share.