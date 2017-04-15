Women Career, Entrepreneur Fair set to debut in KK

KOTA KINABALU: For the first time ever in Kota Kinabalu, HerPortal.co will be presenting the Women Career & Entrepreneurship Fair 2017 in collaboration with University College Sabah Foundation at the university in Sembulan here on May 20.

It will feature both career fair and entrepreneurships combined.

HerPortal.co, currently based in Kuala Lumpur, is an all-women portal that connects women to job opportunities and entrepreneurships.

“We chose to combine both career fair and entrepreneurships because women should be empowered to explore opportunities, to either excel in the chosen career or business.

“We want the women in Sabah to come out and not be afraid to try anything that is new or discover talents they never had by taking part in events of this kind.”

At the career fair, women who are currently looking for employment, whether to start as an intern, or even exploring part-time to full-time jobs may directly meet these potential employers to learn more about their mission and vision.

Most importantly they can apply directly for the available jobs from these companies if they are suitable.

Employers may conduct immediate interviews, or arrange dates to meet them at their respective offices.

As for the entrepreneurship part, women who are currently seeking to promote their products and services may take part and showcase their businesses to create more awareness or simply get connected to potential customers.

“Whatever options you choose in life, you are encouraged to come and support this initiative, bring your friends along, have fun and explore the available opportunities”.

“Since this is the first time we are organizing this event in Kota Kinabalu, we look forward for everyone’s support in this initiative and encourage employers to use this opportunity to explore women talents for various available positions they might have currently in their company or in future. Since the event is open to public, men may also come to visit and explore.

“The challenge that we are facing now is that most employers in Sabah do not understand the objective of event or they assume that just because they are not hiring right now they should not take part. They also tend to focus on hiring those from West Malaysia because of the assumption that those from West Malaysia are more skillful and experienced compared to those from their hometown,” said Angeline S Chin, the founder of HerPortal.co.

“This is subjective, because if they look hard enough, they would be surprised to discover many talented Sabahans out there are actually waiting for an opportunity to be discovered and develop further to undertake leadership roles,” said Angeline who is a Sabahan.

The beauty or rather the benefit of the event is that employers not only able to create more awareness about their business but also reach out to potential candidates that they can explore for immediate or future hiring.

“And as for aspiring women entrepreneurs, we want them to showcase what they have to the market. We wanted to do this in Kota Kinabalu because it’s a town area where opportunities are aplenty”

“For this inaugural event, some 30 employers and 20 vendors are expected to take part,” said Angeline.

“For the entrepreneurship part, we would like to invite women that run handmade items to homemade produce to artisanal skincare products, whether it is food, fashion or lifestyle services to take part. We highly welcome those who produces own labels to showcase their businesses to create more awareness”.

For employers and vendors who are interested to participate in the event, they are welcomed to contact Herportal’s team for sign up details at hello@herportal.co.

Other activities include the pocket talk sessions where women can attend for free once they registered to come to the event. These pocket talk ranges from How to write a killer CV to Interview Techniques You Should Know to Grooming Yourself Right to Teach Yourself How/What to Sell Online and many more.

“There will a live sharing session where we interview well-known women entrepreneurs in Sabah in regards their entrepreneurship journey. Guests can ask questions during the sharing session and we hope that the session will somehow inspire and spark the interest of more women to come out explore and embrace entrepreneurship.”

Though we encourage women to come visit the event which is open to the public.

“We aspire to conduct the same event on a yearly basis in Kota Kinabalu and look forward to receive the support of Sabahan employers and women,” added Angeline.