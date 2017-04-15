Works ministry to implement CDM system in construction industry next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Works is studying the Construction Design and Management (CDM) regulations from the United Kingdom with plans to implement it in the local industry next year.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusoff said the move was in line with the target to reduce 50 per cent accidents in the constrcution industry by 2020.

“I myself will go to the UK to have a more in-depth study on CDM, which has been introduced there and made mandatory in Singapore.

“When I come back, we will ask all ministries including the central agencies to evaluate the regulation implementation in terms of financial allocation needed to implement it,” he told the media after chairing the roundtable discussion on safety practices in construction yesterday.

For a start, he said the regulations would be implemented in government projects such as Public Works Department, before making it mandatory for the whole construction industry. — Bernama