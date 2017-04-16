Anger over dry taps, murky water

Residents of Sungei Asap run out of patience after waiting for 19 years for solution to their water woes

KUCHING: The people of Sg Asap resettlement scheme have lost their patience after waiting for regular and clean supply of water since moving there 19 years ago.

The more than 10,000 people who had given way for the government to develop the Bakun Hydro Electric Power dam in the 1990’s and resettled at Sg Asap, feel they have been betrayed by the government which has not solved their water woes until now.

“I just can’t understand why clean water is still a major issue to the people there despite plenty of fresh water supply from both Bakun and Murum HEP,” said Belaga Assemblyman Liwan Lagang to thesundaypost yesterday.

He pointed out that despite the construction of a new water treatment plant which cost RM87 million in the area, the people still have to live with murky water and frequent interruption of supply especially during festive occasions such as Christmas, Easter and Gawai Dayak.

“I call upon the relevant authorities especially the Ministry of Public Utilities address the situation. If it’s the fault of the consultants, then change them for others who could do it.

“After all the RM87 million allocated for the new water treatment project is not a small amount of money but we are still suffering from this water woes,” said Liwan who is also the Assistant Minister of River Transportation and Safety.

“In the last three days, since the taps run dry and when there was water it was murky water, I have been bombarded with WhatsApp messages from the people there asking me why this thing still happens. As the people’s representative, I have no choice but to voice out their frustration so that something would be done urgently,” he reiterated.

Liwan said if the present source of water from Sg Koyan is not suitable then the source should be moved to the HEP reservoir of Bakun and Murum.

Meanwhile, Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Kumbong urged the staff of the Ministry of Public Utilities to go to Sg Asap and access the needs of the people there.

“You just can’t sit in your office and continue to let things happen on the ground. You need to be proactive to assist the people,” said Ugak.

Meanwhile, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Murum Youth chief Hemang Yu Abit said the quality of treated piped water to people in Sungai Asap is disgusting.

He pointed out the people of Sungai Asap have sacrificed a lot to pave way for construction of mega hydroelectric dams, and therefore the authorities responsible should be ashamed of themselves for not providing the basic water need of the people.

“We have sacrificed so much. We have been uprooted from our homes making way for multibillion dollars infrastructure to support multi-million dollars worth of industries for Sarawak, to make way for generation of electricity.

“Sometimes, we have to endure dry taps, and sometimes we have to deal with murky water, and yesterday (Thursday) we started to face the same problem again,” said Hemang.

He added the response from the authorities to their cry for help have been inadequate and ineffective.

“We have new pipes. But what’s the use of these new pipes if there are no water or only dirty water?

“Projects worth millions of ringgit are declared now and then. Like the recent water treatment plant worth RM80 million or so. Construction of one after another started and completed. But our families are still drinking dirty water or have no water.”

PRS Murum Youth assistant secretary who lives in one of the Sungai Asap longhouses, Willy Batang questioned why the problems remained unsolved despite so much money already spent by the government on water supply in Asap.

He challenged those in authority to live with the people of Sungai Asap to understand their problems.

“We are humans too. If they think it is okay for our old parents, wives and young children to drink and bath dirty stinking water, then the water should be good enough for them too.”

In June 2015, Sungai Asap residents staged a protest to voice dissatisfaction over the murky water and frequent supply interruptions.

In December the same year, previous chief minister, the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, announced a sum of RM260.

70 million to be provided under Budget 2016 for the implementation of various water supplies projects in Sarawak including those in Sungai Asap area.

At press time Minister of Public Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom could not be reached for comments.