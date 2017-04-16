Big turnout for 3K Awards Programme

MIRI: More than 600 people comprising students, teachers and parents of SJK (C) Chung Hua Krokop Miri turned up for a 3K Awards Programme (Cleanliness, Health and Safety) at Bulatan Park yesterday.

Participants warmed up at a mass aerobic exercise before being flagged off in a walkathon circling the park before ending with a mass dance.

Lauding the event as a great initiative by the Education Ministry, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting said the slogan, ‘Drink (milk), move, be strong’ is a great message to highlight the importance of milk in a healthy diet and being physically active for a stronger and healthier generation.

“The event aims to educate and recognise efforts to promote hygiene, health and safety in primary school. It encourages exercise as a part of healthy living. I believe it provides a platform for our young ones to adopt a healthy lifestyle,” Ting said.

He encouraged students to go for activities such as aerobic exercise and walkathon as sweat can help excrete toxins from the body, besides keeping it fresh and healthy. The 3K Awards Programme which aims to teach students about a healthy lifestyle was halted in 2009 by the ministry due to recurrent episodes of haze, H1N1 and flooding nationwide then but was relaunched in 2015.

The programme, a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd, was conducted at selected schools in the country to share experience and provide exposure for assessment in aspects of administration and management, hygiene, health, safety and special projects.

The event was attended by organising chairman and vice-principal Jap Sui Soon, chairman of the School Management Board Dr Huang Huat Choon, Mayor Adam Yii, Cr Aries Leong, Cr Gilbert Chin and Cr Matthew Benson Mounsey.