BN needs people’s mandate to realise vision for country, says PM

KUALA NERUS: The Barisan Nasional (BN) government has great vision and plans for the country and the people to be implemented within the next few years, said Pri1me Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

He said the government had the ability to carry out the various agenda, but required a mandate from the people in the next General Election to realise them .

“We (the BN government) need a mandate from the people, the next general election is around the corner, either this year or next year. Going by the mood in Kuala Nerus, (we) must make it fast, but we also have to ascertain the people’s trust if BN is chosen, we will carry out many other transformations,” he said at the ground-breaking ceremony for the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) Bukit Nanas, Tepoh here, yesterday.

Also present were Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman and Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Datuk Jailani Johari.

More than 20,000 residents of the constituency attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the PPR project involves 500 housing units.

Najib, in his second visit to Terengganu this year, said the BN government had proven to have successfully implemented various agenda for the benefit of the people including the PPR project.

He said that for every PPR unit built, the government provided subsidies amounting to between RM115,000 and RM158,000 per unit, depending on the location.

“If the opposition raises the issue of GST, here is what we use the collected money (GST) for, we return it to the people by using it for the PPR project,” he said.

He said, the opposition only knows how to attack the government by throwing various accusations and false slanders to make the people hate the government.

Hence, Najib reminded the people not to make judgments emotionally, instead see the ability and success of the government, the responsibility involved in administering the nation. — Bernama