Crown Prince Naruhito visits National Museum

KUALA LUMPUR: Japan’s Crown Prince Naruhito today visited the National Museum as part of his five-day visit to Malaysia.

Naruhito, who arrived at the museum at 9.45 am, was welcomed by Tourism and Culture Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ab Ghaffar A. Tambi and Museums Department director-general Datuk Kamarul Baharin A. Kasim.

During the one-hour tour, Naruhito was briefed about the history of the early Malay Kingdoms, the colonial era and Malaysia’s transformation process and achievements gained since independence day in 1957.

The National Museum was officially opened by the third Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Tuanku Syed Putra Alhaj Ibni Almarhum Syed Hassan Jamalullail on Aug 31, 1963.

The idea of establishing the National Museum was initiated by Malaysia’s first prime minister the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj.

Naruhito is also scheduled to attend the 14th Japanese Speech Contest at the Japan Club of Kuala Lumpur, receive Malaysians associated with Japan and attend a state banquet hosted by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V today.

The Japanese crown prince’s visit is the highlight of the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Malaysia-Japan bilateral ties. – Bernama