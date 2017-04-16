Nation 

Demerit points: Motorists advised to check RTD website

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai advises road users to check with the RTD website to  find out  if their licence has been slapped with demerit points.

“We don’t want to penalise anybody (unnecessarily) but we need to have this strict enforcement so that it becomes a culture, and it will  actually enhance road safety culture among  Malaysians,” he said.

Liow was speaking to reporters after launching the ‘Belt and Road Initiative: Malaysia-China Cultural and Arts Year’ programme at Wisma MCA here yesterday.

The MCA president said the programme was intended to be a collaboration between the two countries in the culture, arts and education fields.

Present were China’s ambassador to Malaysia Dr Huang Huikang and Chinese arts groups from both Malaysia and China. — Bernama

