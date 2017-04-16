Firemen rescue toddler stuck in bathroom floor trap

KUCHING: Firemen here were summoned to a house at Tabuan Heights yesterday to rescue a toddler, whose foot got stuck inside the bathroom floor trap.

Personnel from the Tabuan Jaya and Batu Lintang stations were despatched to the house following a distress call received around noon, and spent several minutes to free the boy of his predicament.

“Following a distress call, Bomba personnel arrived at the house at 12.16pm and, after assessing the situation, commenced freeing the boy’s right leg in a matter of minutes,” said a spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

The toddler, aged two years and three months, had his leg stuck in the floor trap for roughly 16 minutes, according to the spokesperson.

The operation ended at 12.46pm after an inspection of the boy’s leg found no injuries.