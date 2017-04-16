Food stall operators want CCTV installed to curb thefts

KUCHING: Some operators at the Kenyalang Market Food Centre here claim to have been losing merchandise and gas cylinders to thieves.

They believe that the thefts occur between 10pm and 6am, when the centre is closed and thus, lacks closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance or security personnel. A couple of the affected operators aired their grievances to SUPP Youth Central publicity secretary Milton Foo, who visited the centre yesterday.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Foo said quite a number of operators there had lamented about break-ins that led to losses.

He said even though the allegedly stolen merchandise such as cigarettes, lighters and beverages were not very valuable, their losses were still substantial, particularly to small-time traders.

According to him, it is not easy for operators at the centre to sustain their businesses these days.

“And now they are facing losses as a result of the thefts. They believe that thieves strike between 10pm and 6am, as this is when the security guard is off duty,” he said.

Foo noted that a few operators had secured their gas cylinders with chains and put up grill fencing as preventive measures.

To better address the issue, he said he would bring up the matter to the Kuching City South Council (MBKS).

He opined that the city council ought to enhance the security at the centre by putting up CCTV surveillance as means to secure the interest of operators.

It is observed that the Kenyalang market (ground floor) is equipped with CCTVs, but such security measures are absent at the food centre on the upper floor.