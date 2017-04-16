Honda BR-V – potential best seller in its class

Ample seating space in the BR-V. The 1.5L iVtec engine is designed for driving in the city and the highway. The BR-V convoy, driven by media members from Sabah and Sarawak, heads towards Carey Island. Practicality is one of the BR-V’s main features. Members of the media with the Honda BR-V before the test drive.

HONDA’s latest seven-seater crossover — the Honda BR-V — launched earlier this year, has penetrated the SUV market head-on by offering space, price competitiveness and a steady line of safety features.

With these innovative advantages, the Honda BR-V has gained a lot of attention from would-be buyers, especially young and growing families.

thesundaypost recently got behind the wheel of this utility vehicle for a two-day test drive at the invitation of Honda Malaysia — to Carey Island on the first day and Sungai Besar on the second day, both in Selangor — with two media members to one vehicle.

The Honda BR-V comes in two variants — the 1.5L E and 1.5L V — and in five colours — taffeta white, golden brown metallic, lunar silver metallic, modern steel metallic and dark ruby red pearl.

The engine is a 1.5l iVtec, producing 120PS at 6,600 rpm and generating 145 Nm of torque at 4,600 with an expanded ratio range for better usability.

However, the BR-V’s acme is its safety features which held up to expectations during the test drive. Two front airbags were ready to absorb any shock to driver and co-driver on impact while the array of electronic devices such as vehicle stability assist (VSA), anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), hill start assists and reverse sensors have earned the BR-V a five-star Asean NCAP safety rating.

The drive

On the first day, we revved off from The Royale Chulan Damansara for breakfast followed by a technical presentation and safety briefing ahead of the test drive. Allocated the 1.5LE in taffeta white, we got a ‘feel’ of the vehicle during the drive to the first stop of the day — the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) where a ‘safety drive and comparison activity’ took place.

The drive to the park was smooth despite the drone from the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) at hard acceleration (higher speeds) — which was still bearable. The dashboard was very much driver-oriented with all driving information properly illuminated on the meter.

Driver and passenger space was adequate and one could straightaway relate the spaciousness to a sedan’s without initially realising it was actually a seven-seater. Manoeuvrability and steering response, despite being electronically assisted, were top notch.

Honda Malaysia had organised a demonstration for the media to sample the BR-V’s ability, particularly in emergency brake manoeuvres. The VSA, in particular, had shown the effective crossover capability, especially during emergency braking.

At speed of around 80km, the car was still controllable and braking distance was shorter compared to that of another vehicle which went out of control in a similar test. The test marked the Honda BR-V’s true capabilities and the media were impressed with what it has to offer.

On arrival at Carey Island

after a long drive, we went for lunch at the Amverton Cove resort. Along the way, the BR-V once again prove its capabilities. Despite the 1.5L iVtec engine, it was still able to overtake without losing power.

The second day was more laid-back as we had a steady drive to Sungai Besar for lunch. There, thesundaypost learned the BR-V is locally assembled at the Honda plant in Pegoh, Melaka, and the latest addition to Honda’s utility range, including the HR-V, CR-V and Odyssey.

The verdict

The BR-V is Honda’s first attempt to penetrate in the seven-seater market in Malaysia and the crossover is heading towards becoming the best seller in its class. With prices set at RM86,800 for Sabah and Sarawak (OTR with insurance) and RM93,800 for the V Variant (OTR with insurance), the BR-V is destined to be a hot seller. With the seating capacity, premium feel and safety features, the pricing is surely attractive enough to lure young families to shift towards the crossover as their next family car.