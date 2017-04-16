Hope Place brings relief to Rumah Saba fire victims

KUCHING: Hope Place teamed up with Sibu 4×4 Owners Club on Friday to deliver food and necessities to the 17 families of Rumah Saba in Sarikei whose longhouse was gutted by fire recently.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) founder Kelvin Wan disclosed that they packed more than RM10,000 worth of food items and necessities, which were sent via cargo to Sibu earlier.

Sibu 4×4 Owners Club president Ngu Kieh Hoh had arranged nine vehicles and 20 volunteers to help deliver the items to the site.

Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing and political secretary to chief minister Teng Ung Woo were also present to hand over the contributions to Rumah Saba chieftain Aling Sing.

Wan learnt that the fire victims had started using some recyclable materials to set up a temporary shelter near the destroyed longhouse.

Ninety-six people from 17 families were made homeless in the incident, which also claimed the life of an elderly man.