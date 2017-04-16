Intersection near Miri Hospital remains closed for safety reasons

MIRI: The relevant authority should not go back on its decision to close a road that poses danger to motorists.

According to United People’s Party (UPP) Pujut branch chairman Bruce Chai, there is reason for the closure of the road – referring to the intersection of Jalan Miri Bintulu and Jalan Cahaya heading to Miri Hospital.

“The area has been identified as accident-prone. It is dangerous at this intersection as motorists have to watch out for vehicles coming to the airport from the city.

“That is why the intersection has been closed since March 15 this year as a safety measure,” he told The Borneo Post when asked to comment about the matter yesterday.

Chai was disappointed that the intersection was recently reopened to meet the request of a few people, noting that another accident had occurred there soon after that.

“The intersection should be kept closed as motorists coming from airport areas can use an alternative route to go to the hospital. Lives should not be compromised for the convenience of only a few.

“The relevant authority agreed with me on the need to close the intersection. In this case, we must handle the road safety issue firmly,” he stressed.