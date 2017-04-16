Japan hails Malaysia for bringing home nine citizens in North Korea

KUALA NERUS: Japan has praised the Malaysian government for successfully bringing home nine Malaysians who were stranded in North Korea, recently.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the praise was conveyed by Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Makio Miyagawa for the efforts and abilities shown by Malaysian leaders, as the Japanese government had tried the same several times for the release of their own people but without success.

“The ambassador told me there were over 100 Japanese who had been kidnapped by North Korea in the 70s and 80s…They have no idea what happened to their nationals until today. They have negotiated hundreds of times but bore no results.

“The Japanese ambassador salutes Malaysia. We managed to bring home (nine Malaysians in North Korea),” he said at the Bukit Nanas People’s Housing Programme (PPR) launch ceremony here yesterday. — Bernama