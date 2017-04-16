KBS wants pioneer programme for autistic youths to further studies

PETALING JAYA: The Youth and Sports Ministry and the National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM) plan to create a pioneer programme in the education and skills field for autistic youths at the Malaysian Youth Skills Institute (IKBN).

Its minister, Khairy Jamaluddin said he agreed in principle to create the pioneer programme especially to help autistic youths, who had completed their secondary schooling, to further their studies.

“I have proposed to NASOM on the cooperation to create a pioneer programme on education and skills specifically for autistic youths at IKBM.

“However, this matter is at the proposal stage, further information on the pioneer programme will be discussed in detail after this,” he told reporters after taking part in a charity walk programme ‘The Rock Walk 2017’ at Evolve Concept Mall, Ara Damansara, here, yesterday.

Khairy said the effort was to ensure that autistic youths continued their studies in certain skills after completing their secondary schooling.

Khairy, who had an autistic son, aged nine, believed parents with autistic children would surely want the best education for them.

“Currently, among the autistics, other than obtaining early education in primary and secondary school, I see a need to further their education in skills programmes. — Bernama