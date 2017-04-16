‘Layar Fisheries Station facilities underutilised’

BETONG: The existing facilities at the Layar Fisheries Station in Betong are currently being underutilised.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the station actually has the potential to become the main supplier of freshwater fish fry.

“The government is working to optimise all the facilities which are found here because the station has great potential to be developed. Unfortunately, it is not being used to the maximum,” said Uggah, who is also Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy following a visit to the station.

At present the station only supplies small quantities of fish fry to a group of small-scale fish farmers.

He said the government has a long term plan to make the station a main supplier for freshwater fish fry, training centre, and stockist, as well as implementing a tagang (controlled fishing) system.

Uggah added there is also a possibility of developing the station into a tourist attraction.

However, he added proper research and planning are necessary to implement the infrastructure and support necessary for the tagang system and tourism development to succeed.