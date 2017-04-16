Motorcyclist dies after crashing into stationary lorry

SRI AMAN: A motorcyclist was killed on the spot after he reportedly rammed onto a stationary lorry at KM29 Jalan Sri Aman-Kuching around 11pm on Friday.

According to Sri Aman police chief DSP Othman Sulaiman, the victim had been identified as Dasri Saril, 31, from Rumah Tutong Gua Sukat here.

It is said that he crashed into the rear of a lorry, which was parked at the roadside after it had experienced some technical problems.

It is believed that Othman was heading towards Kuching at the time. The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transports Act 1987.

Separately, a 37-year-old man was hospitalised he was found unconscious inside the bathroom of a house at Sri Jaya Park on Friday night.

Sri Aman Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Siti Huzaimah Ibrahim said the department received a distress call at 7.24pm.

“APM Sri Aman personnel rushed to the scene, where they found the man unconscious. He was then sent to Sri Aman Hospital,” she said.