Over 80 organisations receive RM5.15 million grants from Dr Sim

KUCHING: Over 80 organisations have received RM5.15 million in government grants from Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian this year.

Dr Sim, who is also a senator, allocates the grants from his senate fund, state minister’s fund, and state assemblyman’s fund for organisations such as schools, churches, mosques, temples, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community-based organisations (CBOs).

Yesterday, the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president presented grants to 41 bodies including the Malaysian Medical Association Sarawak Branch, Chung Fatt Tang Moral Uplifting Association, Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng, SMK St Joseph School Band, Sarawak Scout Council, Padawan District Police Headquarters Club, Surau Darul Ibadah Kampung Sri Maimunah, Federation of Kuching Division Community Association, Heng Ann Temple Committee, SMK Kuching High parent-teacher association, and Kuching Hockien Association Youth Section. Dr Sim said he spent most of his senate fund in Sarawak although a senator is obligated to take care of Malaysians, reasoning that only three out of the over 70 senators come from the state.

“Last year, I gave out more than RM5 million to associations to help them with doing their good work to make Kuching, Sarawak a much better place.

“There are way too many NGOs, so the amount is just a little token of assistance to help them carry out their activities. If any association happens to be left out, kindly contact my office,” he said.

Dr Sim pointed out that every Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblyperson in Sarawak is allotted RM2 million for various associations to hold activities, while Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg has also announced that every state BN assemblyperson has an allocation of RM5 million for development.

The Batu Kawah assemblyman called on NGOs and CBOs to apply for such grants from their respective elected representatives.

“All the BN YBs in Sarawak have these grants. But in Selangor, Penang and Kelantan, BN YBs do not have any government grants.

“This is only April and I’ve handed out RM5.15 million to associations. The figure keeps on increasing in such a pace that it’s quicker than inflation,” he said.