Parents urged to help children in their studies

KUCHING: Parents who are too obsessed with their work tend to neglect their children’s education needs and welfare, leading to their poor performance at school.

Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Electricity and Telecommunications) Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi believes that no matter how busy the parents are earning a living for their families, they must prioritise their time for their children.

“The focus by parents these days must be on their children, should they want them to excel in their studies. They must strive to ensure that their children would get the best education – this would assure their children of a brighter future,” he said in his opening remarks at the presentation of educational excellence awards for the Pantai Damai state constituency – of which he is the assemblyman – in the School of Arts Malaysia Sarawak at Jalan Sultan Tengah here yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman also reminded parents of those sitting for major public examinations this year to pay a lot of attention to their children.

He said the parents might not be highly educated but the most important thing would be for them to be concerned about their children’s education.

He also advised parents to meet the teachers at their children’s school regularly, talk to them about issues and problems faced by the students, and also work together to find solutions.

The awards ceremony yesterday involved 119 children from 17 primary and secondary schools, who did well in their Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR), Form 3 Assessment (PT3), Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examinations.

Dr Abdul Rahman came with his wife Siti Shorgayah Zaiden to the event, which also hosted the Kuching Education officer Kamariah Saed and Pantai Damai State Constituency Education Bureau representative Mohd Hasfa Salleh.