Stage contest can also reduce stage fright, says headmaster

SIBU: Eric Daniel Enchana of SJK Chung Hua made himself the pride of his school when he emerged the champion in the Sibu Divisional Level SJK Bahasa Malaysia Unity Speech Contest held at SJK Methodist recently.

Teoh Yi Huan of SJK Chung Sing was second while Clarrisa Cheryl Jat of SK Perbandaran Sibu No 4 was third.

A total of 26 national-type primary schools took part in the one-day event organised by SJK Methodist in collaboration with the Education Department .

SJK Methodist headmaster Wong Su Seng gave away the prizes .

Addressing the participants, he said the competition was aimed at uplifting the pupils’ communication skills and command of the national language.

“This is where you can learn to better express your thoughts, convey your messages while bolstering your self-confidence,” he remarked, adding that appearing on stage more often would also remove their stage-fright.