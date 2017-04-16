State less known than her neighbours in Borneo – Lee

MIRI: Most tourists from China know about Sabah and Brunei but have not heard of Sarawak or Miri although they are all located on Borneo Island.

Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin said Sarawak is losing out to its neighbours Sabah and Brunei in tapping tourism dollars from China, whose tourists are heading to this region through the republic’s several airports.

Lee said after the launch of the 5-day Malaysia China Cultural Arts Festival road show in Miri Civic Centre on Wednesday night that it (road show) promotes cultural and arts stage performances as well as scout for investment opportunities in both Sarawak and China.

“The cultural performance stage covering Sibu and Bintulu was organised following the good

response and feedback from a Chinese New Year Festival in Kuching; the road show

organised by Wu Chiang Investment and its founder Wu Chiang,” he added.

The road show is part of China’s investment arm or programme themed ‘One Belt One Road’ through culture.

Lee proposed to Wu Chiang to collaborate in looking for possible cultural exchange programmes between Sarawak and China.

“I propose that dance troupes and singers from Sarawak be given the opportunity to perform with the cultural organisation in China. It will be part of strategies to promote Sarawak to tourists from China.”

Lee was confident that the culture and natural wonders in the state would attract tourists and investors from the republic.