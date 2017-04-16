Sub-contractor loses RM2,000 in midnite snatch

KUCHING: A sub-contractor on an outing with his girlfriend lost about RM2,000 cash after two men grabbed his sling bag.

The incident happened in Tabuan Jaya around midnight yesterday when the 26-year-old and his girlfriend were about to get into his car to depart for home.

At that point, a black luxury four-wheel drive stopped next to the couple; two burly men came out and grabbed the sub-contractor’s sling bag.

Despite his attempt to resist, the men succeeded in snatching his bag before speeding away from the scene.

It was unclear if the victim lodged a police report.

In an unrelated incident, a construction worker sustained a wound on his stomach when a stranger slashed him in an unprovoked attack at Kampung Sourabaya Indah late Friday night.

The 38-year-old who works at a site in Kampung Kudei was visiting his elder sister at her house when he headed to a nearby tuck-shop around 11.45pm.

According to the victim, he had just arrived at the tuck-shop when an unknown man ran up to him and slashed the left side of his stomach with a knife before taking off.

The owner of the tuck-shop attended to his wound and called the Civil Defence Force for an ambulance.

The victim was sent to Sarawak General Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police personnel were sent to the scene to track down the attacker but could not find him.