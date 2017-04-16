Union calls on school leavers to pursue Tvet qualifications

SIBU: The Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) has called on school leavers to pursue technical and vocational education and training (Tvet) programmes.

KGBS president Ahmad Malie pointed out that having just a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) or Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) is not enough in today’s highly competitive labour market.

“Many employment opportunities in the labour market are those related to skills. Therefore, KGBS urges SPM and STPM school leavers not to give up hope if they could not secure entry into public institutions of higher learning,” he said when commenting on former Universiti Teknologi Mara vice-chancellor Prof Tan Sri Dr Sahol Hamid Abu Bakar’s call for school leavers and unemployed graduates to take up Tvet courses because of the lucrative employment opportunities.

Ahmad said students and parents should not look down on Tvet programmes because skills are in great demand. He cited culinary skills which are vital for restaurants and hotels locally and internationally.

“At least, those with Tvet skills have the competitive advantage compared to those merely with academic qualifications. What more, if they have only SPM or STPM qualifications – of course, those with Tvet qualifications will have added value and increase their chance in their quest to seek employment in the highly competitive job market these days,” he said.