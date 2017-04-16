‘Users increasingly turning to cheaper synthetic drugs’

KUCHING: Drug abusers are increasingly turning to cheaper synthetic drugs such as methamphetamines.

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said as such government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) battling drug addiction should not just focus on expensive drugs such as heroin and cocaine.

“These types of drugs are now very, very popular due to their relatively cheap prices. For me it is alarming as with these types of drugs being very cheap, more people will be able to buy them hence increasing the number of drug abusers and pushers in the country,” he said during a drug prevention programme at Taman Hussein/Rahmat yesterday.

Abdul Karim, who is also National Association for the Prevention of Drugs (Pemadam) state chairman, stressed the war on drugs must focus on cheaper synthetic drugs as well.

He called on villagers in the area to cooperate with the local authorities particularly on youth development and drug prevention.

“If our community is free of drugs, I believe we can be a happy community and if our community is happy, the community can focus in its development.

“Combating and preventing the usage of drugs in the community on the other hand needs the collective effort of everyone in the community,” he said.

Abdul Karim added that the state government recently allocated RM500,000 to combat and prevent drug abuse in the state. He also pledged a grant of RM5,000 to the Taman Hussein/Rahmat JKKK.