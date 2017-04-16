Women in need can call the Women’s Crisis Phoneline

KUCHING: Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS), a non-governmental organisation, is there to help women in need who can call the Women’s Crisis Phoneline, make an appointment for face-to-face counselling, or drop by the centre.

SWWS president Margaret Bedus said the Women’s Crisis Phoneline is a phone para-counselling service offered by the society since 1988.

It provides a listening ear, empathy and moral support to women in distress; assist women to explore various ways to resolve issues; and encourages women to make their own decision.

The non-religious, non-political, multiracial and multilingual service is run by women volunteers.

“The phoneline 082-422660 operates from 7pm-9pm on Mondays and Fridays, 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm on Tuesdays, 9am to 11am on Wednesdays and 9am to 11am and 7pm-9pm on Thursdays. It’s not available on public holidays. It’s a free service and all information is kept confidential,” Margaret said when met at the centre yesterday.

“We accept calls from women in distress; need someone to turn to for support; want someone they can fully confide in and share their problems; or need information to make their own decisions.”

Face-to-face counselling is by appointment and drop-in during office hours from Mondays to Fridays, and 8am to 12.30pm on Saturdays except first and third Saturdays of the month.

The society has been promoting the channels via advertisements in print media and radio, public awareness programmes, and by distributing educational leaflets. It has a Facebook ‘Sarawak Women for Women Society’ and website www.sarswws.org.

On the baby hatch facility, she said it is great and society is not judgemental of mothers who leave their babies there.

“There are many reasons a mother decides to leave her infant, and the hatch will ensure it is in safe hands rather than being dumped.”

Margaret pointed out that a baby hatch is not to encourage mothers to dump their newborn but to ensure its safety.

She thinks that approaching youths, especially pregnant teenagers about to give birth is a more effective approach to prevent baby dumping.

“We need to be supportive of them before, during and after giving birth. We may be shocked or angry by the death of the baby dumped, but we need to understand that it is an isolated case, and that the mother must have acted out of desperation. We may be too late to save this baby but we can prevent it happening to the next one.”

Margaret was commenting on a recent case where a baby dumped by a third year diploma student was found dead in the garbage bin of an apartment by a cleaner. A 24-year old woman was subsequently arrested and remanded. The case originally classified as concealment of birth by disposal of a dead baby under Section 318 of the Penal Code was later reclassified as murder.

The first baby hatch in the state was set up at Kuching Specialist Hospital here, but the mother may not have the transport to get there.

The main issue is to prevent unplanned pregnancies among young girls, which is the responsibility of everyone – parents, teachers and the community.

“Sex education is vital – not to encourage girls and boys to have sex but to use protection and be responsible should they inadvertently become young parents,” Margaret said.

“We want to advise girls who wound up with unplanned pregnancies to talk to consellors and get options – not abortions. There are places like ProLife Kuching which support girls to continue their pregnancies to term and put the babies up for adoption. Help is available.”