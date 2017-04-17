Delegates promote prospects in S’wak to South Koreans

KUCHING: A state delegation comprising representatives of the Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Ministry as well as several senior government officials is currently in Seoul, South Korea to promote investment opportunities available in Sarawak.

The visit is part of the trade and investment mission to Japan and South Korea, headed by International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

The Sarawak delegates, led by Assistant Minister for Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) Datuk Julaihi Narawi, include Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Liaw Soon Eng.

They are meeting investors who are interested to explore prospects in Sarawak, especially in the advanced materials sector, in addition to attending a seminar on ‘Investment Opportunities in Malaysia’.

The trip is also aimed at promoting Sarawak as a preferred investment destination to the South Korean business community.

“There are interests from many fields such as downstream processing in palm oil, food processing and manufacturing, cosmetics as well as education equipment,” said a spokesperson.