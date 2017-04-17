Hishammuddin’s new tasks include assisting PM monitor Sabah’s security

⁠⁠KUALA LUMPUR: One of the tasks of Minister with Special Functions in the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) is helping Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak monitor Sabah’s security and the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom), according to Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He said this was among his new tasks (in the additional post), adding that he was not ready yet to publicly reveal his other tasks.

“My post as Minister with Special Functions in JPM is to assist the PM by working closely with Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman.

“All should be aware that the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) monitoring committee is chaired by the PM himself, while the ESSZone Advisory Board is jointly chaired by the DPM and Sabah Chief Minister.”

Hishammuddin, who is also Defence Minister, said this to reporters after the corruption-free pledge-taking ceremony in conjunction with the ministry’s monthly assembly at Wisma Perwira, here.

Last Wednesday, Najib had announced Hishammuddin’s appointment as Minister with Special Functions in JPM.

At today’s event, Hishammuddin also presented excellent service award certificates and medals to over 400 recipients from the ministry.

Also present were Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum, the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Mohamad Radzi, Malaysian Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad.

On another development, Hishammuddin stressed that no party should try to cause friction between him and any top national leader following his appointment as Minister with Special Functions in JPM.

He said this was because his relationship with the top national leaders, whether the PM, DPM or cabinet ministers was already very close.

“I see that certain quarters have their own agenda and do not want to see us close ranks and to look ahead,” he added. – Bernama