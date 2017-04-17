Historical Walk’s copper tooling pieces due for relocation

KUCHING: The 12 copper tooling pieces on the Historical Walk (of Kuching Waterfront) depicting brief details on Sarawak’s historic events are to be relocated.

Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai said this in response to ongoing work at the Waterfront to remove these pieces that have been a feature of the Historical Walk for the past 20 years.

He said this is part of the RM6 million upgrading project for Kuching Waterfront started this year and expected to be completed within the next two years.

“We will relocate the copper tooling pieces to a place where the writings can be easily read. The current copper tooling pieces on the floor (of the Waterfront) are faded and full of scratches, making it difficult for the public to read,” he said.

The mayor said the project will involve the construction of a covered walkway, installation of LED lights and landscaping.

He added stalls and trading booths at the Waterfront will be repositioned in hawker zones to be more orderly.

“With the upgrading works, the Waterfront will look better and more interesting to attract tourists to Kuching. It is also in line with DBKU’s continuous effort for a Clean, Beautiful and Safe (CBS) city,” he said.