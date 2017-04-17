Hotel manager sent to the gallows for drug trafficking

MUAR: A hotel manager was sent to the gallows by the magistrates’ court here yesterday after he found guilty of trafficking 82.38 gm of heroin last year.

Judicial Commissioner Muhammad Jamil Hussin passed the death sentence on Muhammad Firdaus Abdullah, 29, after the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case.

The father of one was found guilty of committing the offence at 9.30am at the Machap rest and service area (north-bound) in Kluang on Jan 4 last year.

The offence under Section 39B(1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 provides for the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

In his judgment, Muhammad Jamil said the accused’s defence was a mere denial and fabricated.

According to the facts of the case, a team of policemen spotted the accused carrying a suspicious package towards a white Honda car parked by the roadside. Upon inspection, four small packs of heroin weighing a total of 82.38gm, were found in the package.

Deputy public prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Adzmi prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Chandran Singh. Throughout the trial, the prosecution and defence each called six witnesses.

Muhammad Firdaus appeared calm when the court passed the sentence, while his family members broke down in tears. — Bernama