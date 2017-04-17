HSS govt renovates 292 poor houses

KANDANGAN, South Kalimantan: The government of South Hulu Sungai (HSS) district to renovate 292 poor homes that no longer suitable to be inhabited, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Head of Public Housing, Settlement and Environmental Agency M.K. Saputra in Kandangan on Friday said the renovation for unhabitable homes is a central government program with funds from the state budget (APBN).

Compared to last year, the number of homes to receive renovations this year reduced by 108 units. In 2016 as many as 400 poor family homes were renovated.

“The cost of renovation is sourced from the central government’s program called self-help housing stimulus (BSPS),” he said.

The amount varies, namely the classification of light damaged houses Rp7, 5 Million, moderate damage Rp10 million, and weight damage gain Rp15 million. Renovation funds are channeled into savings accounts and can only be used for building materials expenditure.

“The construction of this house will be carried out in a gotong royong (mutual cooperation) as an effort to strengthen the sense of concern among the people,” he said.