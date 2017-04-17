Integrated op nabs 51 for various offences

BINTULU: A total of 51 individuals were detained for various criminal offences in an integrated operation led by Bintulu police and various enforcement agencies which ended yesterday.

Bintulu police chief Superintendent Zailanni Amit said the detainees were among 360 people checked during the two-day integrated operation to combat drugs and other criminal activities from April 15 to 16.

He disclosed this during the appreciation ceremony for the relevant agencies at the IPD Bintulu multi-purpose hall here yesterday.

Also present were Bintulu member of Parliament Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Bintulu Resident Muhamad Yakup Kari, acting Bintulu District officer Muhammad Dino Amid and Bintulu deputy police chief DSP Jame Reis.

The integrated operation was divided into five phases and four entertainment outlets around Bintulu town which had received many complaints from the public were inspected, Zailanni said.

Other areas covered include the old town centre, traffic roadblocks, Kidurong and Sebauh District.

“This integrated operation saw the participation of 174 enforcers from various agencies, namely the Resident’s Office, Immigration Department, Sarawak Islamic Religious Department (Jais), National Anti-Drug Agency, Bintulu Development Authority, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department and Pemadam (Malaysian Drug Prevention Association),” he said.

A total of 61 traffic summonses were issued to offenders and Jais also arrested 10 individuals seven men and three women.

He said surprisingly Jais also detained a shaman who was practising an illegal ritual which was against the Syariah law.

The Immigration Department netted 13 illegal immigrants consisting of 10 men and three women under Section 6(1) of the Immigration Act.

“Overall this integrated operation was a success and it was a very good integrated approach. Surely this will not be the last time we will work together in our effort to make Bintulu better,” Zailanni said.

He called on relevant agencies to sit together and carry out enforcement activities together because it will be more effective and holistic.

However he said the police faced a problem accommodating so many suspects during the two-day operation until he had to call it off early.

“Our lock-up only has the capacity for 48 individuals while for Tatau lock-up is 15, but this shows the commitment of the teams and our objective has been accomplished,” he added.

Meanwhile Tiong congratulated all agencies that were involved in the integrated operation.

“I give you all my full support for this integrated operation for the safety of the people in Bintulu and I will surely join you in future operations,” he said.

Drug abuse, he said, must be tackled together by all relevant agencies including the community itself.

“Only by working together with all agencies, can we solve this drugs issue,” he added.

Regarding the limited capacity of the lock-up in the Bintulu police station, Tiong gave his assurance that he will sit together with the police to discuss and find out the best solution to upgrade the facility.

“If we ask the ministry for financial support they might have no budget so we will try to figure out ourselves on how to tackle this issue,” Tiong said.

He added that Bintulu’s economy is growing and there will be many issues and cases; thus, it is vital to provide adequate facilities especially for the police department.

In an unrelated development, Tiong said he had successfully secured more than RM3 million in funds from the Ministry of Health to build 150 parking lots at Bintulu Hospital.