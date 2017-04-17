Live concert by band Pipeline from US Pacific Fleet

KUCHING: State Library (Pustaka) in collaboration with the US Navy and Ministry of Defence will be presenting a ‘Live Concert with US Pacific Fleet’s Band Pipeline’ at the library’s auditorium on April 19 from 6pm to 10pm.

The concert is held in conjunction with Pacific Partnership 2017 Community Outreach Event between the American Navy and the ministry, according to a statement from Pustaka yesterday.

The US Pacific Fleet’s band Pipeline will be performing the latest top 40 hits and the great classics of yesteryears.

The band comprises six superb musicians who combine their talent to entertain audiences of all ages while representing the Commander of US Pacific Fleet throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific.

Brent Mitchell, Ray Lappoon, Trans Stanley, Mike DeLorean and Paul Tomson will entertain audiences of all ages.

Among the songs they will play are ‘Bruno medley’, ‘Rude’, ‘Sunday Morning’, ‘Brown Eyed Girl’, ‘Love Yourself’, ‘Chicken Fried’, ‘Assalamualaikum’, ‘Eruption/Beat it’ and ‘Island in the Sun’.

The public are welcome to drop by Pustaka to watch the concert as admission is free.

For enquiries, call Razak Rambili at 082-442000 (ext. 348) or email razakr@sarawak.gov.my.

On Saturday the musicians impressed the audience at Damai Craftworld and Event Centre in Sibu with a showcase of the latest top hits and great classics of yesteryears.

Band Pipeline put on the show as part of the Community Relation (Comrel) Ekesesais Pacific Partnership 2017 (PP17) Programme in collaboration with the Malaysian Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

Band spokesperson Ens Luis Espona said it was an honour for them to perform in Sarawak and to share their music.

“It’s a wonderful experience for us and the navy as a whole. As this is part of the charity programme, the band will be performing and visiting various schools and orphanages,” he told reporters.

The band will also be working with music students by conducting master classes in the next two weeks. He was touched by the Malaysian hospitality.

“Thank you so much, it’s not everyday we go to a country so beautiful and loves you when you show up, doesn’t matter where you are from.

“Malaysia has been a wonderful experience.”

The band had also performed in front of a 300-strong crowd at Sarawak Cultural Village in Kuching, belting out 12 chart-topping hits.