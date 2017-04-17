Longhouse folk angered by desecration of graves at nearby cemetery

SIBU: Residents of six longhouses at KJD Road linking Durin, Kanowit and Julau are furious over the desecration of several graves at a cemetery nearby.

A resident lodged a police report on Saturday, claiming that some irresponsible individuals committed the despicable act on nine graves on Friday.

It is believed that the tomb raiders were looking for valuables that might have been buried with the dead.

It is learned that one of the graves, where an infant was laid to rest, had been dug up twice.

“The coffins were all pulled out of the ground and forced open. We need to conduct reburial immediately and thus, we urge the police to conduct investigations and arrest the grave raiders as soon as possible,” the resident said.