Sarawak 

Longhouse folk angered by desecration of graves at nearby cemetery

SIBU: Residents of six longhouses at KJD Road linking Durin, Kanowit and Julau are furious over the desecration of several graves at a cemetery nearby.

A resident lodged a police report on Saturday, claiming that some irresponsible individuals committed the despicable act on nine graves on Friday.

It is believed that the tomb raiders were looking for valuables that might have been buried with the dead.

It is learned that one of the graves, where an infant was laid to rest, had been dug up twice.

“The coffins were all pulled out of the ground and forced open. We need to conduct reburial immediately and thus, we urge the police to conduct investigations and arrest the grave raiders as soon as possible,” the resident said.

What do you think of this story?
  • Sad (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of