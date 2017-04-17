Latest News Nation 

Man pleads guilty to having materials on Daesh

Mohd Firdaus Saibi, 24, is escorted by police officers after attending the court hearing today. Bernama Photo

KOTA TINGGI: A general worker at a holiday resort pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court, here, today to possessing materials on the Daesh terror group, last month.

Mohd Firdaus Saibi, 24, made the plea before magistrate Mazana Sinin after the charge was read out to him.

The accused was charged with possessing 29 images and 240 video recordings in his mobile phone on the Daesh group or having elements of violence.

Mohd Firdaus is alleged to have committed the offence on March 21, this year at 4.20pm in front of a holiday resort in Kampung Sedili Kecil, near here.

The charge under Section 130JB (1)(a) carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine and loss of ownership of the materials involved, if found guilty.

However, no sentence was passed on the accused as the case will be re-mentioned on May 21. – Bernama

