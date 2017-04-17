One man dead, two injured in knife attack

MIRI: An assistant project manager was killed while two other men were seriously injured when a man armed with a sharp object attacked the trio in front of a snooker centre in Kampung Kayu Kapur in Bekenu on Saturday night.

The attack, believed to have occurred at about 8pm, killed a local man, 45-year-old Yusuf Sidani Sampe, on the spot after he was stabbed in his chest.

The other two victims – known only as Barry and Markulius, both Indonesians in their 20s – suffered stab wounds and cuts.

Miri Police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat in a statement to the press yesterday confirmed the case and that the police are looking for the suspect.

“The suspect is an Indonesian and the police are investigating the motive (of the attack),” he said.

It is learnt that the suspect managed to flee the scene after the attack.

When asked whether the suspect was drunk during the attack, Khoo said the police suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Both injured victims were taken to Miri Hospital for immediate treatment.

One of the victims was reported to be in critical condition, while the other was stable.

“The police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” Khoo said.