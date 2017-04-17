Pickup hits transmission tower, three dead

MUKAH: Three men were killed after the pickup lorry they were travelling in rammed into a power transmission tower on the outskirts of Mukah.

The tragedy occurred near Kingwood Hotel more than three km from the town at nightfall when the three from a plumbing company lost control of their lorry.

It skdded off the road in the dark and rammed into the tower, causing the tower to crumble.

The three were driving from Sibu when the tragedy occurred.

Mukah police chief Jimmy Panyau confirmed the death of the three men but could not furnish further details as at 9.30pm, as the police and firemen were still at the scene.

He said the police also could not confirm the identities of the deceased yet.

He said the deceased could have been electrocuted but he needed further confirmation.

He said they only managed to extricate the body of the third deceased at 9.30pm and the police were then gathering more information on the accident.