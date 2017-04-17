Sibu Jaya better location for SRDC admin office — Lau

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew said the council building proposed to be built in Sibu Jaya was aimed at better serving the people in areas under its jurisdiction.

He said the current SRDC administrative office is located outside its area of jurisdiction and on top of an office tower (Wisma Sanyan) which is under the jurisdiction of Sibu Municipal Council.

In a press statement, he said for the residents of Kemuyang, Pasai and along part of the Sibu-Bintulu Road, the new building would be nearer to and be more convenient for them.

“The jurisdiction of SRDC covers not just the parliamentary seat of Sibu but also another two seats – Lanang (P211) and Selangau (P214). SRDC jurisdiction covers a big area of 6,000 sq km. It covers most of Sibu District (except for the 130 sq km under Sibu Municipal Council and Selangau District).”

Lau said this in reply to Sibu MP Oscar Ling who had said last week the proposed SRDC administrative office in Sibu Jaya was too far from the opposite bank (West Bank) of Rajang River and the villagers there would have to travel 26km to do a simple task.

Lau added the population under SRDC jurisdiction numbered about 70,000 people, with more than half of the population staying on the eastern side of Sibu from 8th Mile Oya Road to 130km of the Sibu-Bintulu Road.

“Sibu Jaya township alone has about 30,000 people, 40 per cent of the total population of SRDC. At the same time, Selangau is expanding and there is a sizeable population too.”

He said SRDC had been planning to have its own administrative office since a few years ago with two proposed sites – Sibu Jaya and Selangau – the council having land there for the purpose.

He said the over-the-counter services provided by SRDC were available at UTC at Sibu Central Market, which is right opposite the West Bank.

He said there were numerous ferries that served as links between the two sides for those using motorcycles or on foot.

“The UTC counters have been set up about two years ago for the convenience of the people. The Sibu MP should visit UTC to see and appreciate the service.”

Lau then asked: “Does the Sibu MP consider the position of those who stay in Sibu Jaya and in the longhouses along the Sibu-Bintulu Road?”

He said some SRDC staff actually stayed in Sibu Jaya and many more along Tunku Abdul Rahman Road which is nearer to Sibu Jaya than Wisma Sanyan.

Ling had claimed most of the council staff stayed in Sibu.

“To say Sibu Jaya is an inconvenient location for SRDC staff shows the MP as being ignorant and out of touch with the people on the ground,” Lau contended.

He said Sibu Jaya was a good location to have the SRDC administrative centre, adding the previous group of councillors had made the right decision in planning its own office there.

“Sibu Jaya has been established for 25 years. It is a township that is well planned. The master plan of Sibu Jaya is for the area to double its current size. That means the population of Sibu Jaya will eventually reach 60,000 in the next two decades.

“This is achievable. The overwhelming majority of the population is and will be from the Iban community who are moving to town. SRDC has to position itself to serve this group of rural- urban migrants.”

He said for the Sibu MP to only see the issue from the opposite bank of Sibu was narrow and regressive, adding he (Ling) should be working on how to develop the West Bank in particular and Sibu Town in general.

“SRDC is planning for the long term. The plan is not only for the administrative centre but also to include a new wet market and food court at the proposed site in Sibu Jaya. This is killing two birds with one stone.”

He said this was strategic as well as economical as some of the facilities could be shared such as the car park and electrical substation.

He said the market-cum-food court would more than double the size of the current market built 20 years ago.

He noted the current market was already full, adding there were more traders wanting to come in but were unable to due to space constraints.

“In fact, there are traders from the West Bank trading in Sibu Jaya market. SRDC is planning and working for the best interest of the people under its jurisdiction.”